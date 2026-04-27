Photo By Senior Airman Jessica Mun | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer, Seventh Air Force command chief, gives a briefing during the Seventh Air Force Leadership Development Series at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2026. The LDS is dedicated to promoting education and deliberate development by aligning talented personnel directly with core mission objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Jessica Mun | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer, Seventh Air Force command chief,...... read more read more

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. senior enlisted leaders from the United States Forces Korea components gathered for the Seventh Air Force Leadership Development Series at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24.

The series is a comprehensive and dynamic initiative designed to empower officers and enlisted personnel in the Korean Theater of Operations by connecting Airmen to the Seventh Air Force mission and the perspectives of the joint force’s most senior enlisted leaders.

Panel members included SELs from Seventh Air Force, U.S. Eighth Army, U.S. Special Operations Command Korea, U.S. Marine Forces Korea, and U.S. Space Forces-Korea.

The series highlighted deterrence as a key mission, offering insights into the U.S.-ROK Alliance, while also detailing the operational and tactical impacts of ongoing efforts, including tour normalization.

Each SEL explained their distinct roles, responsibilities, and relationships of each service branch to show how the armed forces all fit into the combined operational plan, ensuring strategic alignment from the command level down to every junior service member.

“This series is dedicated to promoting education and deliberate development by aligning our talented personnel directly with our core mission objectives,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel Hobbs, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of fire prevention. “It’s about ensuring every single warfighter understands their role.”

By connecting to the unique mission on the Korean Peninsula, Airmen are able to cultivate a growth mindset that leverages knowledge and experience for continuous success.

“The goal is to elevate our operational readiness and foster a culture of continuous improvement across the force,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sulki Lee, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron operations superintendent.

The series concluded with a Q&A session, allowing the SELs to mentor Airmen and equip them with the tools needed to “Deter, Defend, and Defeat.”