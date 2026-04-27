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    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8]

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    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Language Enabled Airman Program scholars pose for a photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II at Dannelly Field Air National Guard Base, Alabama, April 15, 2026. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9663846
    VIRIN: 261415-F-DA270-1002
    Resolution: 3691x2636
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing

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