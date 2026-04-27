LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing

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Language Enabled Airman Program scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing at Dannelly Field Air National Guard Base, Alabama, April 15, 2026. The scholars spoke with aircrew and maintainers to learn how they can be utilized in multi-lingual environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)