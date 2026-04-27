LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing

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Language Enabled Airman Program scholars observe 187th Fighter Wing operations at Dannelly Field, Alabama, April 15, 2026. The scholars visited Dannelly Field Air National Guard Base to become further familiarized with flightline operations, and to recognize critical terminology and phrases necessary for successful operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)