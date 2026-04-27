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    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 8]

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    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Language Enabled Airman Program scholars speak with Staff Sgt. Dakota Cox, 187th Maintenance Squadron F-35A Lightning II Avionics technician, at Dannelly Field Air National Guard Base, Alabama, April 15, 2026. While visiting the 187th Fighter Wing, the scholars identified critical terminology and phrases essential for maintaining communication on a multi-lingual flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9663819
    VIRIN: 260415-F-DA270-1077
    Resolution: 4808x3199
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing
    LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing

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