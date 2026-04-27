LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing

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Language Enabled Airman Program scholars speak with Staff Sgt. Dakota Cox, 187th Maintenance Squadron F-35A Lightning II Avionics technician, at Dannelly Field Air National Guard Base, Alabama, April 15, 2026. While visiting the 187th Fighter Wing, the scholars identified critical terminology and phrases essential for maintaining communication on a multi-lingual flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)