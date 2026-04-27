Language Enabled Airman Program scholars pose for a photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II at Dannelly Field Air National Guard Base, Alabama, April 15, 2026. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9663841
|VIRIN:
|261415-F-DA270-1001
|Resolution:
|3661x2615
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.