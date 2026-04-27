Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 16:00 Photo ID: 9663841 VIRIN: 261415-F-DA270-1001 Resolution: 3661x2615 Size: 2.72 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

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This work, LEAP Scholars integrate with the 187th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.