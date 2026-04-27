22nd Force Support Squadron Airmen traverse the kitchen of the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts in Andover, Kansas, April 28, 2026. Airmen participated in a partnered program between Redler and McConnell Air Force Base designed to teach them new culinary skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amelio Brown)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 15:59
|Photo ID:
|9663825
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-QL339-1010
|Resolution:
|5464x3643
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Amelio Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
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