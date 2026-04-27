Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts

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22nd Force Support Squadron Airmen traverse the kitchen of the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts in Andover, Kansas, April 28, 2026. Airmen participated in a partnered program between Redler and McConnell Air Force Base designed to teach them new culinary skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amelio Brown)