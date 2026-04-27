(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Amelio Brown 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Redler Institute of Culinary Arts displays an artistic napkin setting in Andover, Kansas, April 28, 2026. The display was laid out for a luncheon prepared by visiting Airmen from the 22nd Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amelio Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:59
    Photo ID: 9663799
    VIRIN: 260428-F-QL339-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Amelio Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DFAC
    Readiness
    Community
    McConnell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery