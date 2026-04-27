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    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts [Image 7 of 9]

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    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Amelio Brown 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Kamar Cavness, 22nd Force Support Squadron fitness and sports journeyman, and Chef Ethan Moulds, Redler Institute of Culinary Arts head instructor, use a manual appliance to roll out pasta dough at the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts in Andover, Kansas, April 28, 2026. Ethan walked around providing guidance to the Airmen who were learning new cooking techniques during a partnered program between Redler and McConnell Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amelio Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:59
    Photo ID: 9663794
    VIRIN: 260428-F-QL339-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Amelio Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts
    Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts

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