Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts

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Senior Airman Kamar Cavness, 22nd Force Support Squadron fitness and sports journeyman, and Chef Ethan Moulds, Redler Institute of Culinary Arts head instructor, use a manual appliance to roll out pasta dough at the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts in Andover, Kansas, April 28, 2026. Ethan walked around providing guidance to the Airmen who were learning new cooking techniques during a partnered program between Redler and McConnell Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amelio Brown)