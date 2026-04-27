Delectable lessons: McConnell dabbles in the culinary arts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

22nd Force Support Squadron Airmen plate their food during a luncheon at the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts in Andover, Kansas, April 28, 2026. Airmen received expert instruction during a collaborative event hosted by Redler which culminated with a feast of the food that the Airmen prepared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amelio Brown)