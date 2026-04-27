U.S. Army LTC Christopher Royalty poses for a portrait with his wife and children following his promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 9, 2026. Family participation is a cornerstone of Army tradition during promotion milestones. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9663545
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-OQ489-9136
|Resolution:
|5232x3059
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Officer Poses with Family During Military Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.