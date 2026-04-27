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    U.S. Army Officer Poses with Family During Military Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

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    U.S. Army Officer Poses with Family During Military Ceremony

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army LTC Christopher Royalty poses for a portrait with his wife and children following his promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 9, 2026. Family participation is a cornerstone of Army tradition during promotion milestones. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9663545
    VIRIN: 260309-A-OQ489-9136
    Resolution: 5232x3059
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Officer Poses with Family During Military Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    military family
    promotion ceremony
    military ceremony
    Army Green Service Uniform
    U.S. Army
    service ribbons

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