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    Family Pins New Rank on LTC Royalty [Image 4 of 6]

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    Family Pins New Rank on LTC Royalty

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Family members of U.S. Army LTC Christopher Royalty pin on his new rank during a promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 9, 2026. The pinning of the silver oak leaf signifies the transition from the rank of Major to Lieutenant Colonel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9663539
    VIRIN: 260309-A-OQ489-4520
    Resolution: 5741x3915
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Family Pins New Rank on LTC Royalty [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    promotion ceremony
    Royalty
    Army officer
    military promotion
    U.S. Army
    rank pinning

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