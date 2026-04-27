U.S. Army Officer in Class A Dress Uniform Smiles During Promotion

U.S. Army LTC Christopher Royalty smiles during his promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 9, 2026. Royalty was promoted from Major to Lieutenant Colonel in front of family, friends, and colleagues.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9663534
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-OQ489-2892
|Resolution:
|4102x3110
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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