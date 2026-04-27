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    U.S. Army Officer in Class A Dress Uniform Smiles During Promotion [Image 2 of 6]

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    U.S. Army Officer in Class A Dress Uniform Smiles During Promotion

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army LTC Christopher Royalty smiles during his promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 9, 2026. Royalty was promoted from Major to Lieutenant Colonel in front of family, friends, and colleagues.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9663534
    VIRIN: 260309-A-OQ489-2892
    Resolution: 4102x3110
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Officer in Class A Dress Uniform Smiles During Promotion [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Class A uniform
    Army officer
    Parachutist Badge
    Army Green Service Uniform
    U.S. Army
    service ribbons

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