Date Taken: 03.09.2026 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:12 Photo ID: 9663527 VIRIN: 260309-A-OQ489-5789 Resolution: 3968x3375 Size: 3.84 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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This work, Congratulations from Peers [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.