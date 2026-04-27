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    Congratulations from Peers [Image 5 of 6]

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    Congratulations from Peers

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army LTC Christopher Royalty shakes hands with a colleague following his promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 9, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9663527
    VIRIN: 260309-A-OQ489-5789
    Resolution: 3968x3375
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Congratulations from Peers [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Congratulations from Peers
    U.S. Army Officer Poses with Family During Military Ceremony

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    military ceremony
    Army Service Uniform
    OCP uniform
    82nd Airborne Division
    handshake
    U.S. Army

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