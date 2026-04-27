Congratulations from Peers

U.S. Army LTC Christopher Royalty shakes hands with a colleague following his promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 9, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9663527
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-OQ489-5789
|Resolution:
|3968x3375
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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