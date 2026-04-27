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    Congratulations for LTC Christopher Royalty [Image 1 of 6]

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    Congratulations for LTC Christopher Royalty

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army LTC Christopher Royalty receives a handshake during his promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 9, 2026. The ceremony was attended by leadership and peers to celebrate Royalty’s career milestone. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9663533
    VIRIN: 260309-A-OQ489-1883
    Resolution: 3956x2776
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Congratulations for LTC Christopher Royalty [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    U.S. Army Officers Pose with Framed Presidential Certificate During Military Ceremony
    Family Pins New Rank on LTC Royalty
    Congratulations from Peers
    U.S. Army Officer Poses with Family During Military Ceremony

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    military ceremony
    82nd Airborne Division
    handshake
    U.S. Army
    award ceremony
    FORSCOM

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