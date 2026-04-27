U.S. Army LTC Christopher Royalty receives a handshake during his promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 9, 2026. The ceremony was attended by leadership and peers to celebrate Royalty’s career milestone. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9663533
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-OQ489-1883
|Resolution:
|3956x2776
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congratulations for LTC Christopher Royalty [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.