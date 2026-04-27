F-35A Demo Team Practice

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, pilot of the F-35A Demonstration Team, taxis after a practice demonstration at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 4, 2026. These practice demonstrations maintain the skills required to execute precise maneuvers at airshows worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)