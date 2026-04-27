F-35A Demo Team Practice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Brigham Young University Air Force ROTC Program Detachment 855 watch the F-35A Demonstration Team's practice demonstration at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 4, 2026. Engagements like these support the team’s mission to recruit and inspire current and future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)