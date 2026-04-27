Members of the Brigham Young University Air Force ROTC Program Detachment 855 watch the F-35A Demonstration Team's practice demonstration at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 4, 2026. Engagements like these support the team’s mission to recruit and inspire current and future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 12:42
|Photo ID:
|9663178
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-KY209-1006
|Resolution:
|5510x3936
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demo Team Practice [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.