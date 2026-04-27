U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, pilot of the F-35A Demonstration Team, takes off for a practice demonstration at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 4, 2026. These practice demonstrations maintain the skills required to execute precise maneuvers at airshows worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 12:42
|Photo ID:
|9663183
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-KY209-1009
|Resolution:
|7169x5121
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demo Team Practice [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.