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    F-35A Demo Team Practice [Image 4 of 13]

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    F-35A Demo Team Practice

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Williams, former F-35A Demonstration Team chief, speaks to members of the Brigham Young University Air Force ROTC Program Detachment 855 before a practice demonstration at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 4, 2026. Engagements like these support the team’s mission to recruit and inspire current and future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 12:42
    Photo ID: 9663176
    VIRIN: 260504-F-KY209-1005
    Resolution: 4437x3169
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-35A Demo Team Practice [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Practice
    F-35
    Airpower
    Demonstration

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