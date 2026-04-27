F-35A Demo Team Practice

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Williams, former F-35A Demonstration Team chief, speaks to members of the Brigham Young University Air Force ROTC Program Detachment 855 before a practice demonstration at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 4, 2026. Engagements like these support the team’s mission to recruit and inspire current and future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)