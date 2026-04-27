(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demo Team Practice [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-35A Demo Team Practice

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, pilot of the F-35A Demonstration Team, conducts aerial maneuvers during a practice demonstration at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 4, 2026. These practice demonstrations maintain the skills required to execute precise maneuvers at airshows worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 12:42
    Photo ID: 9663192
    VIRIN: 260504-F-KY209-1019
    Resolution: 3666x2619
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team Practice [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A Demo Team Practice
    F-35A Demo Team Practice
    F-35A Demo Team Practice
    F-35A Demo Team Practice
    F-35A Demo Team Practice
    F-35A Demo Team Practice
    F-35A Demo Team Practice
    F-35A Demo Team Practice
    F-35A Demo Team Practice
    F-35A Demo Team Practice
    F-35A Demo Team Practice
    F-35A Demo Team Practice
    F-35A Demo Team Practice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Practice
    F-35
    Airpower
    Demonstration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery