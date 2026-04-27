(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    K-9 Explosives Detection Training [Image 31 of 31]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training

    BOEBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Michele Wiencek 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the CMWDD-E, 100th MP Detachment-Stuttgart, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct controlled aggression training with MWD Mmaud at the Panzer Range Mout Site Complex in Boeblingen, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. These specialized canine teams are vital force multipliers, providing unparalleled detection and apprehension capabilities to ensure the security of Department of War personnel and assets worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 04:36
    Photo ID: 9661930
    VIRIN: 260210-A-LL070-1055
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9 Explosives Detection Training [Image 31 of 31], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th Military Police Brigade
    USArmy
    Target_News_Europe
    SwordOfFreedom
    K9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery