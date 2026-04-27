K-9 Explosives Detection Training

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the CMWDD-E, 100th MP Detachment-Stuttgart, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct controlled aggression training with MWD Mmaud at the Panzer Range Mout Site Complex in Boeblingen, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. These specialized canine teams are vital force multipliers, providing unparalleled detection and apprehension capabilities to ensure the security of Department of War personnel and assets worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)