(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    K-9 Explosives Detection Training [Image 25 of 31]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training

    BOEBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Michele Wiencek 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Enrique Rivera, a military working dog handler assigned to the CMWDD-E 100th MP Detachment-Stuttgart, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts controlled aggression training with MWD Zino at the Panzer Range Mout Site Complex in Boeblingen, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. This training maintains high-level proficiency in apprehension and patrol tactics while ensuring absolute handler control and discipline. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 04:36
    Photo ID: 9661922
    VIRIN: 260210-A-LL070-1042
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9 Explosives Detection Training [Image 31 of 31], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training
    K-9 Explosives Detection Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th Military Police Brigade
    USArmy
    Target_News_Europe
    SwordOfFreedom
    K9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery