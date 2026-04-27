U.S. Army Spc. Enrique Rivera, a military working dog handler assigned to the CMWDD-E 100th MP Detachment-Stuttgart, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts controlled aggression training with MWD Zino at the Panzer Range Mout Site Complex in Boeblingen, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. This training maintains high-level proficiency in apprehension and patrol tactics while ensuring absolute handler control and discipline. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9661925
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-LL070-1044
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, K-9 Explosives Detection Training [Image 31 of 31], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.