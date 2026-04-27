K-9 Explosives Detection Training

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U.S. Army Spc. Enrique Rivera, a military working dog handler assigned to the CMWDD-E 100th MP Detachment-Stuttgart, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts controlled aggression training with MWD Hopsz at the Panzer Range Mout Site Complex in Boeblingen, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. This training maintains high-level proficiency in apprehension and patrol tactics while ensuring absolute handler control and discipline. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)