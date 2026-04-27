Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet with Parents, Students and Educators

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Senior War Department leaders visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) April 13–15, engaging directly with parents, students, educators and staff across multiple installations to support families displaced from the CENTCOM area of responsibility and to hear firsthand about their experiences and needs within Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) schools. Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata designated KMC as a safe haven for families ordered to depart amid Operation Epic Fury.

The visit, led by Assistant Secretary of War for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Tim Dill, included Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Richard Anderson, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Ben Kohlmann, DoWEA Director Paul Craft, DoWEA Europe Director for Student Excellence Michelle Howard Brahaney, and other Pentagon and education officials. The delegation traveled to schools across the KMC, prioritizing face-to-face discussions with parents, students and educators.

Throughout the week, leaders conducted small-group listening sessions at Ramstein High School, Landstuhl Elementary School and Vogelweh Elementary School, providing a forum for participants to share their experiences, concerns and recommendations directly with senior leadership.