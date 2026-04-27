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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators [Image 3 of 10]

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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Colin Cruickshank 

    Department of War Education Activity Headquarters

    DoWEA Director Paul Craft visits with students, Kaiserslautern Military Community, Germany, April 2026. Craft joined senior War Department leaders in meeting with displaced military families, students, and educators across KMC installations

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 03:35
    Photo ID: 9661832
    VIRIN: 260414-D-TU698-3569
    Resolution: 2845x1897
    Size: 918.87 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators [Image 10 of 10], by Colin Cruickshank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet with Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators

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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet with Parents, Students and Educators

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    elementary school
    student
    school visit
    education
    American flag
    classroom

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