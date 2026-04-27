Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet with Parents, Students and Educators

Date Taken: 04.13.2026 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 03:35 Photo ID: 9661832 VIRIN: 260414-D-TU698-3569 Resolution: 2845x1897 Size: 918.87 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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