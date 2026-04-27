Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet with Parents, Students and Educators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior War Department leaders visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) April 13–15, engaging directly with parents, students, educators and staff across multiple installations to support families displaced from the CENTCOM area of responsibility and to hear firsthand about their experiences and needs within Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) schools. Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata designated KMC as a safe haven for families ordered to depart amid Operation Epic Fury.