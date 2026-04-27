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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators [Image 10 of 10]

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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Colin Cruickshank 

    Department of War Education Activity Headquarters

    Senior War Department leaders visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) April 13–15, engaging directly with parents, students, educators and staff across multiple installations to support families displaced from the CENTCOM area of responsibility and to hear firsthand about their experiences and needs within Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) schools. Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata designated KMC as a safe haven for families ordered to depart amid Operation Epic Fury.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 03:35
    Photo ID: 9661822
    VIRIN: 260414-D-TU698-9658
    Resolution: 3341x2227
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators [Image 10 of 10], by Colin Cruickshank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet with Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators

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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet with Parents, Students and Educators

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    DODEA
    DoDEA Europe Schools
    DODEA Europe
    school
    DoWEA

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