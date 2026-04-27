Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet with Parents, Students and Educators

Photo By Colin Cruickshank | Senior War Department leaders visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) April 13–15, engaging directly with parents, students, educators and staff across multiple installations to support families displaced from the CENTCOM area of responsibility and to hear firsthand about their experiences and needs within Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) schools. Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata designated KMC as a safe haven for families ordered to depart amid Operation Epic Fury. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Senior War Department leaders visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) April 13–15, engaging directly with parents, students, educators and staff across multiple installations to support families displaced from the CENTCOM area of responsibility and to hear firsthand about their experiences and needs within Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) schools. Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata designated KMC as a safe haven for families ordered to depart amid Operation Epic Fury.

The visit, led by Assistant Secretary of War for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Tim Dill, included Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Richard Anderson, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Ben Kohlmann, DoWEA Director Paul Craft, DoWEA Europe Director for Student Excellence Michelle Howard-Brahaney, and other Pentagon and education officials. The delegation traveled to schools across the KMC, prioritizing face-to-face discussions with parents, students and educators. Throughout the week, leaders conducted small-group listening sessions at Ramstein High School, Landstuhl Elementary School and Vogelweh Elementary School, providing a forum for participants to share their experiences, concerns and recommendations directly with senior leadership.

“I'm always honored to meet with Service members, our Department civilians, and their families, and meeting with displaced families here at KMC is a powerful reminder of the strength, resilience, and dedication of our military community,” Dill said. “These military families and our DoWEA educators have risen to meet many challenges together this spring. Speaking with families and our teachers face-to-face is the best way to show them that we are here to support them and learn how we can do that better.”

"This visit was centered on hearing directly from our families," Brahaney said. "Their voices are critical in shaping how we continue to support students and ensure continuity in their education during times of transition." The visit also included stops at Kaiserslautern High School and Kaiserslautern Middle School, where leaders met with students and observed classrooms. At Vogelweh Elementary School, officials met with Third Air Force and 86th Airlift Wing leadership before sitting down with DoWEA employees to discuss workforce impacts and support systems.

The principals of the Bahrain schools — Shana Seawright, principal of Bahrain Middle High School; Dr. Yolanda Tabb, assistant principal; and Alisson Peltz, principal of Bahrain Elementary — were recognized during a staff discussion at Vogelweh Elementary School for their leadership, care and coordination on behalf of their school communities.

Craft emphasized the importance of maintaining strong educational and community support systems for students and staff.

"Our schools play a critical role in providing consistency and care for military-connected students," Craft said. "Engaging directly with families and educators allows us to better understand their needs and ensure we are delivering the support and stability they deserve."

The DoWEA Director and DSE also traveled to Wiesbaden-area schools — including Aukamm Elementary School, Wiesbaden Middle School, Wiesbaden Elementary School and Wiesbaden High School — where they continued conversations with students and school advisory committees. A senior leader meeting at Installation Management Command headquarters further underscored the collaborative effort to support military-connected families across the region.

In addition to listening sessions, the delegation visited a youth center, child development center and school facilities, and met with Military and Family Life Counselors supporting students. Leaders also met with School Advisory Committee representatives from across DoWEA Europe's Central District, reinforcing the value of ongoing collaboration between schools and the families they serve.

Feedback gathered during the visit will help inform future decisions across Department of War education and family support programs.

"Our priority is to foster productive, meaningful conversations," Brahaney said. "We remain committed to supporting every student and family we serve, wherever they are in the world."