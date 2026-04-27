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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators [Image 2 of 10]

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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Colin Cruickshank 

    Department of War Education Activity Headquarters

    Senior War Department leaders visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) April 13–15, engaging directly with parents, students, educators and staff across multiple installations to support families displaced from the CENTCOM area of responsibility and to hear firsthand about their experiences and needs within Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) schools. Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata designated KMC as a safe haven for families ordered to depart amid Operation Epic Fury.
    The visit, led by Assistant Secretary of War for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Tim Dill, included Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Richard Anderson, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Ben Kohlmann, DoWEA Director Paul Craft, DoWEA Europe Director for Student Excellence Michelle Howard Brahaney, and other Pentagon and education officials. The delegation traveled to schools across the KMC, prioritizing face-to-face discussions with parents, students and educators.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 03:35
    Photo ID: 9661830
    VIRIN: 260414-D-TU698-3502
    Resolution: 3466x2311
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators [Image 10 of 10], by Colin Cruickshank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
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    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet with Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators
    Senior War Department Leaders Visit KMC Schools, Meet With Parents, Students and Educators

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