PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, greets and verifies an Airman’s identification during an immersion with the 51st Security Forces Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. Participating in immersion tours allows leaders to step into Airmen’s shoes and experience firsthand how different units contribute to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)