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    PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 5]

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    PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, greets and verifies an Airman’s identification during an immersion with the 51st Security Forces Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. Participating in immersion tours allows leaders to step into Airmen’s shoes and experience firsthand how different units contribute to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 20:19
    Photo ID: 9661164
    VIRIN: 260423-F-DG879-1335
    Resolution: 4856x2732
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base
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    PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base
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    51FW
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