U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, left, Pacific Air Forces command chief, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Daniel Karcher, 51st Security Forces Squadron Electronic Warfare Operations noncommissioned officer in charge, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. Coining recognizes Airmen for their outstanding job performance, problem-solving capabilities, and leadership display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:19
|Photo ID:
|9661163
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-DG879-1299
|Resolution:
|4959x2789
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base
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