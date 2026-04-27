PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, left, Pacific Air Forces command chief, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Daniel Karcher, 51st Security Forces Squadron Electronic Warfare Operations noncommissioned officer in charge, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. Coining recognizes Airmen for their outstanding job performance, problem-solving capabilities, and leadership display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)