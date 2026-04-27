U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, receives a mission briefing from a 607th Air Operations Center Airman at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. 607th AOC’s mission is to plan, direct, and assess air and space operations in support of combined U.S. and ROK. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:19
|Photo ID:
|9661161
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-DG879-1070
|Resolution:
|5506x3097
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base
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