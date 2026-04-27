U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, addresses Airmen during an enlisted all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. McCool emphasized the importance of Airmen connecting with Air Force values, the mission, and their Wingmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:19
|Photo ID:
|9661160
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-DG879-1013
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|8.63 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base
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