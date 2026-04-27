PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, addresses Airmen during an enlisted all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. McCool emphasized the importance of Airmen connecting with Air Force values, the mission, and their Wingmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)