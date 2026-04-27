PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Giovanni Villamizar, 51st Maintenance Squadron egress systems journeyman, delivers a briefing on aircraft escape systems to Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. Egress systems technicians are responsible for inspecting, maintaining, and repairing escape systems — such as ejection seats and canopy initiators — for F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)