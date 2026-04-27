University of Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola looks for an open receiver as the "Combat Ducks" and the "Fighting Ducks" battle each other on the field during the annual Spring Football game at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon, on April 25, 2026. The Spring Game brought the community together and honored military members, veterans, and their families with strong ties to Oregon. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:05
|Photo ID:
|9661152
|VIRIN:
|260425-Z-CH590-1993
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
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