Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

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University of Oregon ROTC student instructs kids in physical fitness events during pre-game activities at the annual Spring Football game at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon, on April 25, 2026. The Spring Game brought the community together and honored military members, veterans, and their families with strong ties to Oregon. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)