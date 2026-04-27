University of Oregon Duck takes part in events on the field during the annual Spring Football game at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon on April 25, 2026. The Spring Game brought the community together and honored military members, veterans, and their families with strong ties to Oregon. (photo by Sebastian Hughel, for the Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:05
|Photo ID:
|9661146
|VIRIN:
|111231-Z-A3543-3148
|Resolution:
|6593x4400
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
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