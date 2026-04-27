University of Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore celebrates the conclusion of the annual University of Oregon Spring Football Game during the T-Shirt Exchange with a member of the Oregon Army National Guard at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon, on April 25, 2026. (photo by Sebastian Hughel, for the Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:05
|Photo ID:
|9661147
|VIRIN:
|111231-Z-A3543-3710
|Resolution:
|6159x3869
|Size:
|9.14 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
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