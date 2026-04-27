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    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game [Image 5 of 12]

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    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

    EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    University of Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore celebrates the conclusion of the annual University of Oregon Spring Football Game during the T-Shirt Exchange with a member of the Oregon Army National Guard at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon, on April 25, 2026. (photo by Sebastian Hughel, for the Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 20:05
    Photo ID: 9661147
    VIRIN: 111231-Z-A3543-3710
    Resolution: 6159x3869
    Size: 9.14 MB
    Location: EUGENE, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

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    University of Oregon
    142nd Wing
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    U.S. Navy
    Oregon Spring Football Game

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