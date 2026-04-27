Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joseph Sawyer, the commanding officer of Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, speaks to Marines during a casualty evacuation rehearsal of concepts brief as part of Exercise Garnet Rattler at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between U.S. Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. Sawyer is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)