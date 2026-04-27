U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Olson, a joint terminal attack controller with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, plots coordinates during a mission planning rehearsal as part of Exercise Garnet Rattler at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between U.S. Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. Olson is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 19:36
|Photo ID:
|9661093
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-MU704-1173
|Resolution:
|5468x3647
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.