U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriel Deleon, a joint terminal attack controller with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, climbs into an F-15E Strike Eagle cockpit during Exercise Garnet Rattler at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between U.S. Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. Deleon is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 19:39
|Photo ID:
|9661086
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-MU704-1025
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.