Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joseph Sawyer, left, the commanding officer of Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Sgt. Maj. Julian Munoz, the command senior enlisted leader of FSB, 11th Marines, 1st MARDIV, pose for a photo inside an F-15E Strike Eagle during Exercise Garnet Rattler at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between U.S. Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. Sawyer is a native of Alabama, and Munoz is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)