Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. James Thompson, a pilot with Marine Light Helicopter Attack Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, listens during a mission planning rehearsal as part of Exercise Garnet Rattler at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between U.S. Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)