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    Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk [Image 7 of 10]

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    Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. James Thompson, a pilot with Marine Light Helicopter Attack Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, listens during a mission planning rehearsal as part of Exercise Garnet Rattler at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between U.S. Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 19:40
    Photo ID: 9661091
    VIRIN: 260430-M-MU704-1154
    Resolution: 6713x4478
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk

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    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    FSB
    Garnet Rattler
    USMC
    JTAC

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