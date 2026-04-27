Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250

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Capt. Jacob Curtis, 126th Security Forces Squadron commander (left), Samson Dada (second from left), Ferdows Momen (second from right), both future 932nd Civil Engineering Squadron, and Col. Jennifer Goetz, 932nd Mission Support Group commander (right) pose for a photo at conclusion of the Second Annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony, April 30, 2026, at the First Baptist Church in O’Fallon, Illinois. The event honored Class of 2026 high school seniors and their families as they prepare for military service. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Maj. Neil Samson)