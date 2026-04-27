Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250

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Col. Jennifer Goetz, 932nd Mission Support Group commander, addresses high school seniors and their families during the Second Annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony, April 30, 2026, at the First Baptist Church in O’Fallon, Illinois. The event honored Class of 2026 high school seniors and their families as they prepare for military service. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Maj. Neil Samson)