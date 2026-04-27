Tech. Sgt. Sara Fuller, Air Force Reserve recruiter (left), Master Sgt. Monica Hanson, 932nd Development and Training Flight chief (second from left), Ferdows Momen (center), Samson Dada, both future 932nd Civil Engineering Squadron, and Senior Master Sgt. Charles Rogers, 932nd Airlift Wing Recruiting Flight chief pose for a photo at the Second Annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony, April 30, 2026, at the First Baptist Church in O’Fallon, Illinois. The event honored Class of 2026 high school seniors and their families as they prepare for military service. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Maj. Neil Samson)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:30
|Photo ID:
|9660296
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-GZ548-5461
|Resolution:
|3482x2321
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250 [Image 9 of 9], by Maj. Neil Samson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250
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