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    Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250 [Image 2 of 9]

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    Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250

    O'FALLON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Maj. Neil Samson 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    Col. Jennifer Goetz, 932nd Mission Support Group commander, presents a certificate of special congressional recognition to Samson Dada, future 932nd Civil Engineering Squadron Airman, during the Second Annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony, April 30, 2026, at the First Baptist Church in O’Fallon, Illinois. The event honored Class of 2026 high school seniors and their families as they prepare for military service. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Maj. Neil Samson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 13:30
    Photo ID: 9660307
    VIRIN: 260430-F-GZ548-3844
    Resolution: 2961x1974
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: O'FALLON, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250 [Image 9 of 9], by Maj. Neil Samson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250
    Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250
    Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250
    Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250
    Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250
    Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250
    Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250
    Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250
    Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250

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    Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250

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    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    America 250
    Reserve advantage

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