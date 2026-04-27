Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250

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Keynote speakers listen as the Ainad Shriners Drum and Bugle Corps performs the service songs of the U.S. Armed Forces during the Second Annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony, April 30, 2026, at the First Baptist Church in O’Fallon, Illinois. The event honored Class of 2026 high school seniors and their families as they prepare for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Neil Samson)