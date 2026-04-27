Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program

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Team Dover Key Support Liaisons pose for a group photo following a Key Support Liaison luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 29, 2026. Key Support Liaisons serve as official unit representatives who help connect families with leadership and support agencies such as the Military and Family Readiness Center, chaplains and Military OneSource. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)